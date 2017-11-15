WORLD
Turkish president arrives in Qatar after Kuwait visit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss regional developments and Ankara's bilateral relations with Doha amid a blockade of Qatar by its Gulf neighbours.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his wife Emine Erdogan (2 R) is welcomed by Minister of State for Defence of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah (L) and Ambassador of Turkey to Qatar Fikret Ozer (not seen) at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar on November 14, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Qatar on Tuesday to discuss regional and international developments as well as Ankara's bilateral relations with Doha.

It came after Erdogan's Kuwait visit as part of his regional tour, while the blockade of Qatar and rising tensions between Iran and the Saudis is ongoing in the Middle East.

The president met Qatar's Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah, Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar, Fikret Ozer and embassy officials at Doha's Hamad International Airport.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation including his wife Emine Erdogan, Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak.

Developments in the region

The president will attend a meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

Regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations between Turkey and the Gulf countries will also be discussed, the statement added.

Turkey backs Qatar in the Gulf crisis that was triggered on June 5 when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar.

The four states accuse Qatar of supporting terrorist groups –Doha denies the allegations, describing the embargo as a breach of its national sovereignty.

SOURCE:AA
