Returning Daesh fighters 'might go to Afghanistan or Libya'
European Union’s counterterrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove says Daesh fighters returning to their countries are much more dangerous as they are military trained and radicalised.
European Union’s counter terrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove. (File photo) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2017

The European Union’s counterterrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove says those who had joined Daesh might either go to Afghanistan or Libya in the wake of the group losing its grip on its so-called 'caliphate'.

As these fighters from different parts of the world have begun to return to their countries, Kerchove – in an exclusive interview with TRT World – says they must be identified at the border and treated as they deserve.

“They are much more dangerous than, I would say, the average would-be jihadist. Because they are military trained and highly radicalised."

TRT World ’s Simon McGregor-Wood has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
