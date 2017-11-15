Palestine marks 29th anniversary of declaration of independence
A picture of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian former president Yasser Arafat waving together is hung on a wall of a building to mark the 29th anniversary of Palestinian Declaration of Independence in Hebron, West Bank on November 14, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2017

Palestinians on Wednesday have celebrated the 29th anniversary of Palestinian Declaration of Independence.

It was symbolically proclaimed by Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on November 15, 1988.

It followed a vote by the Palestine National Council (PNC), meeting in Algiers, by a vote of  253 to 46, as well as in front of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

TRT World speaks to journalist Daoud Kuttab in Amman, Jordan to get the details of today's events.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
