November 15, 2017
Palestinians on Wednesday have celebrated the 29th anniversary of Palestinian Declaration of Independence.
It was symbolically proclaimed by Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on November 15, 1988.
It followed a vote by the Palestine National Council (PNC), meeting in Algiers, by a vote of 253 to 46, as well as in front of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
RECOMMENDED
TRT World speaks to journalist Daoud Kuttab in Amman, Jordan to get the details of today's events.
SOURCE:AA, TRT World