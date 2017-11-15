Captain Mile Jedinak fired a second-half hat-trick as Australia swept into next year's World Cup in Russia with a 3-1 aggregate playoff victory over Honduras in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Aston Villa midfielder's free kick went in off Henry Figueroa on 54 minutes, and he then buried two penalties in the space of 13 minutes before Honduras scrambled a late consolation through Alberth Elis.

The final whistle heralded a massive roar from the 77,000 home crowd at the Sydney Olympic stadium as the Socceroos claimed the penultimate World Cup qualifying spot, following last week's 0-0 first-leg draw.

It will be Australia's fourth consecutive World Cup and fifth overall, and comes in the 22nd game of a mammoth, 29-month qualifying campaign criss-crossing Asia, the Middle East and Central America.

Overwhelming

"It's overwhelming to be honest. When you are coaching your own nation to burden of responsibility is even greater," said Australia coach Ange Postecoglou.

"I'm delighted for everyone – the players, the staff and the organisation. We did it the hard way and it's a credit to every one of them," he added.

The game unravelled for the central Americans with the Socceroos scoring three times in the last 36 minutes stadium after a scoreless first half.

Goal chances were scarce in a cautious opening period, with the best chance falling in the 37th minute to Celtic's Tom Rogic, whose shot was well saved by Donis Escober.

Argentine referee Nestor Pitana issued a total of three yellow cards, two to Australia's Matt Jurman and Aaron Mooy and the other to Maynor Figueroa for a foul on Tim Cahill.