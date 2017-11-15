TÜRKİYE
Turkey slams deal between DAESH and YPG in Raqqa
The Turkish Foreign Ministry says the US-backed YPG provided assistance in the evacuation of Daesh militants from the besieged city of Raqqa. Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon defends the deal.
Turkey criticises a secret operation between DAESH and PYD/YPG in Raqqa to evacuate Daesh militants from the city. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2017

Turkey's Foreign Ministry in a statement slammed the secret deal between Daesh and PYD/YPG-dominated SDF in Raqqa, Syria.

According to the ministry, the US-led SDF provided assistance in the evacuation of Daesh militants from the besieged city of Raqqa.

The PYD/YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK. Ankara, Washington and Brussels consider the PKK a terrorist organisation which has waged a more than 30-year war against the Turkish state, claiming thousands of lives.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon on Tuesday defended the PYD/YPG deal that allowed hundreds of Daesh fighters to escape from Raqqa.

He defined the deal with the globally designated terrorist organisation as part of a "local solution to a local issue," namely the siege of Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria.

"Direct support" to Daesh by US-led coalition

Turkey's criticism comes a day after the Russian Ministry of Defence accused the US of directly supporting Daesh militants in Abu Kamal area near the Syria-Iraq border region.

"The American side clearly refused to carry out strikes on terrorists because ‘militants surrendered voluntarily’ and their actions were assessed in accordance with the provisions of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War," the Ministry said on its Facebook page.

"However, the American side has failed to answer the question asked by the Russian side: why the ISIS (Daesh) terrorists left Syria on combat vehicles with heavy armament were regrouping in the coalition-controlled territories and preparing for new attacks against the SAA near Abu Kamal."

Russia has further claimed that in order to allow Daesh militants to hide from Russian and regime air strikes, the coalition’s aircraft tried to interfere with the Russian Aerospace Forces’ actions in the area.

According to the Ministry, It is clear that offensive of the Syrian regime towards Abu Kamal has upset the US plans to establish the US-supported authorities beyond the Syrian regime's power in order to control the eastern shore of the Euphrates. 

Moreover, the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) formations’ flags found in Abu Kamal prove that Daesh militias had disguised in colours of the SDF."

The US denied the allegations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
