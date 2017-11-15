A senior member defected to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Wednesday from the US-backed SDF, Syrian rebel officials said.

Rebels said Brigadier General Talal Silo handed himself in to the Free Syrian Army (FSA), an adversary of the YPG/PYD-dominated SDF, near Jarablus city, controlled by Turkey backed FSA area.

The officials gave no reason for the move by Silo, who was the SDF spokesman, but it follows months of growing discontent by some Arab tribes with the SDF.

In a Twitter post, the FSA said: “Spokesperson of Syrian Democratic Forces #SDF [PKK/PYD], Colonel Talal Silo, defects from the militia in coordination with #FSA & arrives to #Jarablus, rural Aleppo.”

Ankara considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for several decades claiming thousands of lives.

The PKK is considered to be a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

"Silo was secretly coordinating with commanders from the FSA and when he entered areas under their control he then crossed into Turkish territory," said Ibrahim Al Idlibi, an FSA spokesman.

The US-led coalition said it was "aware of reports of Talal Silo's apparent departure from the SDF, but have no further details on his current status at this time."