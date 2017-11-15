US President Donald Trump vowed a global campaign of “maximum pressure” on North Korea Wednesday, warning Pyongyang will not subject the world to “nuclear blackmail.”

“I made clear that we will not allow this twisted dictatorship to hold the world hostage to nuclear blackmail,” Trump said in a televised statement a day after returning from the marathon trip.

Trump said that he had won a commitment from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use Beijing’s economic leverage to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

“President Xi recognises that North Korea is a great threat to China,” the US leader said.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Washington, DC.