Peru book last 2018 World Cup spot, defeating New Zealand
Peru, playing at home in Lima, defeated the Kiwis 2-0 and are now headed to Russia, along with 31 other teams in football's premier event, held every four years. FIFA announces seedings for 2018 World Cup finals draw after the match.
Peru's Christian Ramos (15) celebrates as his teams becomes the last to cinch the last spot in the 2018 World Cup, defeating New Zealand at the National Stadium, Lima, Peru, November 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2017

Peru has become the last side to clinch their place at next year's World Cup finals in Russia.

Playing at home in Lima, goals in each half from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos gave them a 2-0 win over New Zealand in the second leg of their inter-confederation play-off on Wednesday.

The teams played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Wellington on Saturday, but Peru got their noses in front on 27 minutes when Farfan hammered home a rising shot from just inside the penalty area.

New Zealand brought on Chris Wood at halftime in search of a vital away goal and a series of long balls to the towering Burnley striker managed to put Peru on the back foot in the early stages of the second period.

However, the Kiwis could not make their temporary control of the contest count and Ramos doubled Peru's lead after 64 minutes when he seized on a loose ball from a corner kick and lashed it into the roof of the net from close range.

The South Americans last appeared at the World Cup finals in 1982. They're 10th in the latest FIFA rankings and will go into the second group of seeds when the draw for Russia 2018 is held in Moscow on December 1.

The complete list of seeded pots based on the latest FIFA rankings for the 2018 World Cup finals draw, to be held in Moscow on December 1, are as follows

Pot 1:

Russia (hosts)

Germany

Brazil

Portugal

Argentina

Belgium

Poland

France

Pot 2:

Spain

Peru

Switzerland

England

Colombia

Mexico

Uruguay

Croatia

Pot 3:

Denmark

Iceland

Costa Rica

Sweden

Tunisia

Egypt

Senegal

Iran

Pot 4:

Serbia

Nigeria

Australia

Japan

Morocco

Panama

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

SOURCE:Reuters
