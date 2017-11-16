Zimbabweans were weighing an uncertain future without President Robert Mugabe on Thursday after the army took power and placed the 93-year-old veteran, once seen as a liberation hero, under house arrest.

Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe's only legitimate ruler, an intelligence source said on Thursday, and is resisting mediation by a Catholic priest to allow the former guerrilla a graceful exit after a military coup.

The priest, Fidelis Mukonori, is acting as a middle-man between Mugabe and the generals, who seized power on Wednesday in a targeted operation against "criminals" in his entourage, a senior political source said.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has more.

Most people in the country have not known a time without Mugabe, who has been at the epicentre of public life since coming to power in 1980 on the country's independence from Britain.

The nation was left stunned after the ailing leader was confined to his residence late on Tuesday as soldiers took up positions at strategic points across Harare and senior officers commandeered state television.

The army appears to want Mugabe, who has led Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, to go quietly and allow a smooth and bloodless transition to former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Still seen by many Africans as a liberation hero, Mugabe is reviled in the West as a despot whose disastrous handling of the economy and willingness to resort to violence to maintain power pauperised one of Africa's most promising states.

The Southern African Development Community bloc, currently chaired by Zimbabwe's powerhouse neighbour South Africa, was to meet in Botswana later on Thursday to discuss the dramatic situation.

Though nothing has been heard from Mugabe or his wife Grace directly since the start of the army operation, many Zimbabweans are hopeful that the crisis will mark the beginning of a more prosperous future. Political sources say Mugabe, Grace and allies are under house arrest at the Blue House in Harare.

"Our economic situation has deteriorated every day – no employment, no jobs," Tafadzwa Masango, a 35-year-old unemployed man said.

"We hope for a better Zimbabwe after the Mugabe era. We feel very happy. It is now his time to go."

Harare's residents have largely ignored the military presence on the streets and continued commuting, socialising and working much as normal, while analysts speculated that Mugabe and the army could be negotiating a transition.

An uncertain future

Derek Matyszak, an analyst at the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies, said he expects Mugabe and the military are thrashing out a handover to a new head of state.

"I think Mugabe can still stay in the country. I think they would like to present him as a liberation icon and accord him due respect.

"The difficulty, and this has always been the difficulty for the Mugabe family, is guaranteeing Grace Mugabe's safety ... on the demise of Robert."