A sixth woman came forward on Wednesday to accuse Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct.

She said Moore groped her while she was in his law office in 1991. Moore, a Republican, was married at the time.

The latest accusation came just hours after a lawyer for Moore held a press conference to dispute a separate allegation of unwanted sexual contact.

Beverly Young Nelson accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 and he was in his 30s.

Moore's lawyer cast doubt on the authenticity of a flirtatious high school yearbook entry that Nelson says Moore wrote.

Unlike the earlier allegations that involved teenagers, the latest accuser – Tina Johnson – was 28 when she visited Moore's office, where she says he grabbed her buttocks as she left.

Moore has denied allegations that were first raised in a Washington Post story about his relationships with four women when they were teenagers. He is also accused of initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.

Turmoil in Alabama Senate

President Donald Trump dodged questions about the turmoil in the Alabama Senate race on Wednesday, declining to join national Republicans who've called for Moore to abandon the race amid allegations of sexual impropriety with teenage girls.

Far from surrendering, Moore's camp challenged the credibility of one of the accusers.

Trump, who withstood allegations of sexual assault weeks before his own election, was uncharacteristically silent when faced with questions about the scandal.

The allegations rattled the party and left Moore's would-be colleagues threatening to expel him should he win.

Republicans had looked to Trump with hopes that he would push out a fellow political rebel from the race.

Moore, meanwhile, offered fighting words in a tweet addressed to the top Senate Republican.

Chris Hansen, executive director of the national GOP's Senate campaign committee, fired back, "Bring It On is a movie about cheerleaders."