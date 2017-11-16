A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has outlined the Myanmar army's sexual violence against Rohingya women during and before its operations against rebels in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Sexual violence was "being commanded, orchestrated and perpetrated by the Armed Forces of Myanmar," Pramila Patten, the UN special envoy on sexual violence in conflict, said earlier this week.

The United Nations has denounced the violence as ethnic cleansing. The Myanmar government has denied allegations.

Myanmar's army on Monday released a report denying all allegations of rape and killings by security forces, days after replacing the general in charge of the operation that drove more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.

HRW spoke to 52 Rohingya women and girls who fled to Bangladesh, 29 of whom said they had been raped. All but one of the rapes were gang rapes, HRW said.

"Rape has been a prominent and devastating feature of the Burmese military's campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya," said Skye Wheeler, a women's rights emergencies researcher at Human Rights Watch and the author of the report.