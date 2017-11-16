Clever robots and advanced mobile phones could make life much easier for older women – if only someone would ask and stop treating them like "old idiots," a top United Nations campaigner for the rights of the elderly said.

Silvia Perel-Levin, chairwoman of the UN's NGO Committee on Ageing in Geneva, said older women must be involved in the design of new technology and not merely consulted when a product is finished so their opinions and needs are not overlooked.

Women comprise a significant majority of the older population around the world, with women outliving men by an average of 4.5 years, according to UN statistics. Women outnumber men by two to one at age 80 or over.

Perel-Levin, who is on a mission to see older women included in technology design at all levels, said they could benefit from advances in technology for their own autonomy. And because they are typically caregivers for other older people.

"But there is an assumption that older women do not understand technology," she said ahead of speaking at the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual two-day Trust Conference where one day focuses on women's empowerment.

Exclusion of older women

"The older you get, the more excluded you are," said Perel-Levin, who is also a representative with the International Longevity Centre Global Alliance, a consortium that promotes policies and initiatives on ageing.

She said robots are being used more in hospital care, and cameras and sensors might help older people at home, but more input was needed to make sure these advances fit the needs.

For example, mobile phones might feature ways to make letters larger and easier to read but do not make it easy for older people to find out how to make those changes, she said.

She also cited the example of a telephone produced in Britain with a sturdy design and large buttons for elderly people that was soundly rejected by its intended users.