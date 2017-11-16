November 16, 2017
Climate change has put nearly 12 million Colombians at risk from natural disasters such as flooding and landslides. Natural calamities like these could kill hundreds and cause serious infrastructure damage.
This is forcing many to relocate – the largest resettlement project in Latin America is evacuating 40,000 people from their homes with a bill to the tune of $330 million.
Dimitri O' Donnell reports from the neighbourhood of Puerto Nuevo, Colombia.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies