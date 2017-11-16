WORLD
Climate change forces thousands of Colombians to move
In an effort to "climate-proof" the city of Cali in Colombia, 40,000 people are being evacuated in the largest resettlement project in Latin America.
Climate change has put nearly 12 million Colombians at risk from natural disasters like flooding and landslides. May 19, 2015. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2017

Climate change has put nearly 12 million Colombians at risk from natural disasters such as flooding and landslides. Natural calamities like these could kill hundreds and cause serious infrastructure damage.

This is forcing many to relocate – the largest resettlement project in Latin America is evacuating 40,000 people from their homes with a bill to the tune of $330 million.

Dimitri O' Donnell reports from the neighbourhood of Puerto Nuevo, Colombia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
