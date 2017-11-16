WORLD
4 MIN READ
Germany's Merkel faces deadline on crunch coalition talks
Chancellor Angela Merkel says parties face a difficult task to bridge their differences in negotiations but she believes they can reach an agreement to work together in a new government.
Germany's Merkel faces deadline on crunch coalition talks
Merkel wants to conclude exploratory talks on Thursday although the three parties involved remain far apart on key issues. November 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2017

Allies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said they would not agree to a coalition at any price ahead of crunch talks on Thursday at which she must forge a three-way alliance or else risk seeing her 12-year stint in power come to an end.

Merkel, 63, is trying to form an unlikely alliance between her conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the ecologist Greens – a combination untested at national level – to allow her to govern for a fourth term as chancellor.

"We have very, very different positions," she told reporters. "If it works – I think it can work – there can be a positive result at the end of today's negotiations. But this is a difficult task."

She wants exploratory talks on forming the coalition to end on Thursday so the would-be allies can move on to formal negotiations. But the parties remain far apart on key issues, including immigration, finances and protecting the climate.

"I don't know if we can resolve all the discrepancies, all the disagreements," said Joachim Herrmann, a senior member of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Jens Spahn, a senior CDU member, told the Passauer Neue Presse: "There won't be a coalition at any price."

Negotiators will meet in small teams on Thursday morning before the talks get underway in the early evening for what German media are calling "the night of long knives."

Merkel is a skilled negotiator, renowned at European Union summits for building pressure on her negotiating partners and playing on their fatigue.

RECOMMENDED

She must leverage all these skills to secure the three-way "Jamaica" coalition, so-called because the parties' colours match those of the Caribbean country's flag.

"A failure of Jamaica would be her failure," mass-selling daily Bild wrote.

Merkel's partner in Germany's previous "grand coalition" – the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the second-biggest party in the Bundestag lower house after the conservative bloc – have said they now want to rebuild their forces in opposition after suffering their worst election result since 1933.

Failure to clinch a deal could lead to new polls – a scenario none of the negotiating parties wants for fear the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) could make further gains after surging into parliament in the September 24 national election.

"That would be an economic stimulus programme for the right-wing populists," Thomas Strobl, another senior CDU official, said of the possibility of new elections.

Thursday's talks are expected to run into the early hours of Friday morning. Even if negotiators agree a coalition deal, it must still pass muster with lower-ranking party officials.

A key test will be a Greens conference on November 25, when the party's rank-and-file will examine any coalition accord. Despite the challenges facing negotiators, some have no appetite to extend the exploratory talks in the event of no deal overnight.

"If, after three weeks of negotiations, we can't say we can go into a stable governing alliance with each other, then three more days aren't going to help," said Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CDU premier in the western state of Saarland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem