A suicide attacker blew himself up outside a wedding hall in Kabul on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and wounding several others, officials and witnesses said. The death could be higher, with some sources saying at least 18 people were killed.

The attack apparently targeted a political gathering underway inside the hall.

Daesh claimed responsibility on the terrorist group's news agency, Amaq. The Taliban denied involvement.

Supporters of Atta Mohammad Noor, the powerful governor of the northern province of Balkh and a vocal critic of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, had been holding an event inside the hall at the time of the blast.

"After lunch as we were exiting the hall a huge explosion shook the hall, shattering glass and causing chaos and panic," said Harun Mutaref, who was at the gathering.

"I saw many bodies including police and civilians lying in blood."

The bomber tried to get into the building but was stopped at the security checkpoint where he detonated his device, Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid said.

"A number of our police personnel are among the casualties," Mujahid added.