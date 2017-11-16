Russian President Vladimir Putin will next week host his Turkish and Iranian counterparts Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani for talks on Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov added, "... We are talking about the countries that are the guarantors of the Syrian peace process, the agenda is Syria."

The leaders will meet at Putin's official residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks on Syria and the region on November 22.

“Recent developments following the Astana peace process and implementation of the de-escalation zones agreement will be on the agenda,” said Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

The meeting – the first such three-way summit between the trio – comes as Ankara, Moscow and Tehran cooperate with increasing intensity on ending the over six-year civil war in Syria.

Turkish President Erdogan also met his Russian counterpart Putin on Monday in Sochi where two presidents had agreed to deepen bilateral ties and the Syrian issue.