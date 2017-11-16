WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey, Russia and Iran to hold summit on Syria next week
Russian coastal city Sochi will host leaders from Ankara, Tehran and Moscow on November 22 to discuss developments and future of political solution in Syria.
Turkey, Russia and Iran to hold summit on Syria next week
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that they are talking about the countries that are the guarantors of the Syrian peace process. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin will next week host his Turkish and Iranian counterparts Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani for talks on Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov added, "... We are talking about the countries that are the guarantors of the Syrian peace process, the agenda is Syria."

The leaders will meet at Putin's official residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks on Syria and the region on November 22.

“Recent developments following the Astana peace process and implementation of the de-escalation zones agreement will be on the agenda,” said Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

The meeting – the first such three-way summit between the trio – comes as Ankara, Moscow and Tehran cooperate with increasing intensity on ending the over six-year civil war in Syria.

Turkish President Erdogan also met his Russian counterpart Putin on Monday in Sochi where two presidents had agreed to deepen bilateral ties and the Syrian issue.

RECOMMENDED

President Erdogan had said that he was “pleased” that relations between Ankara and Moscow had reached a "very advanced level," during the news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are sponsoring peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana and also implementing a plan for de-escalation zones in key flashpoint areas of Syria.

The three countries, the guarantors of the deal, brokered a cease-fire in Syria in December 2016, which led to the Astana talks, and are being held in parallel to UN-backed discussions in Geneva to find a political solution to the conflict.

“Three leaders will also discuss humanitarian situation in the country and evaluate possible contribution they can make to Geneva talks,” Kalin added.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in Syria and 11 million displaced since the conflict began in March 2011 with protests against the Assad regime.

Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem