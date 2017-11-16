When a group called Daesh declared itself a ‘caliphate’ after capturing the Syrian city of Raqqa in January 2014, no one knew that it would wield such power across the Middle East. After three-and-a-half years of territorial rule in the region, the latest operations against the last major Daesh strongholds—which run through Al Qaim in Iraq and Abu Kamal in Syria—have now relegated the group to the desert.

The loss of all urban territories that served Daesh as operational centres has dealt a big blow to the group. Some argue that it could be the end of Daesh, but the group considers its recent loss of territory as the beginning of a new era, which it hopes to pursue as a “full insurgency.”

End of Daesh or beginning of a new era?

Aron Lund, a fellow with Century Foundation told TRT World, “the fact that the group is losing its territory is very important and will change the way it operates” but that doesn’t mean the group will “go away.”

The group staged attacks in Libya months after losing territory there. Kyle Orton, a Middle East analyst and research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, told TRT World that the members of the group aren’t necessarily affected by the loss of territory. He says that there are Daesh operatives outside of the region, and that Daesh has managed to conduct attacks in Europe.

“They were mostly guided attacks where one actor from ISIS [Daesh] talks to them through WhatsApp or various panels,” he says.

“It will probably continue to stage attacks, like it did after losing territory and many leaders in the latter years of the American occupation of Iraq,” Lund says. “In one form or another.”

The US has been stressing the importance of completely clearing the area that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recaptured. However, a recent report by the BBC shows that hundreds of Daesh militants with trucks full of weapons were allowed to leave the Syrian city of Raqqa during a battle with the SDF. This happened as the convoy was being monitored by the US-led coalition, according to reports by the BBC on Monday.

Can Daesh be completely eradicated?

“The factors that created the 'Islamic State' are certainly still there,” says Lund. "Deprivation, marginalisation, sectarian and political grievances, instability and easy access to weapons.”

For him, grievances alone cannot sustain a group like Daesh. There also needs to be space to operate and a suitable environment. Orton underlines that the lack of Daesh operative centres could be an opportunity for other groups like Al Qaeda to establish themselves, especially in places like Raqqa and Deir Ezzor.

But there are no exact answers to how Daesh could be defeated in its entirety. Lund says "to eradicate violent jihadism will be almost impossible, except maybe in the very long term.”

For Orton, the Iraqi city of Haditha—where locals denied Baghdad's rule, and also resisted Daesh—is proof that it can be done. Choices are not limited to Daesh or the other groups that are currently present, which the locals don't see as legitimate groups.

“I don’t think you can ever completely destroy it, but you can marginalise it and the way is basically local governments—is to allow people to have a government they think serves their interest and protects them,” says Orton says.

Three years of territorial battles against Daesh

The pushback of Daesh from the territories they once controlled unfolded quickly. Many countries and political actors took part in the campaign against it, in hopes of taking control of the areas themselves.

A global coalition, currently including 68 countries, was formed in 2014 under former US president Barack Obama.

In Syria, the US supported the SDF, which is dominated by the PYD and its armed wing the YPG. The PYD and YPG are the Syrian affiliate of the PKK. This support angered Turkey, as the YPG defeated Daesh and took control of most parts of northern Syria along Turkey's border. The PKK has been fighting the Turkish state since the 1980s and is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union.