The US has told Turkey the health condition of jailed Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab is “good,” Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Zarrab has been in jail in the US pending trial. He was detained in March 2016 on fraud and Iran sanctions-related charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Talking to reporters in Istanbul, Bozdag said the US authorities informed Turkish Foreign Ministry that the “health of Zarrab is in good condition.”

According to some reports in Turkish media, Zarrab's lawyers had not heard from their client in several days.

Turkey sent a diplomatic note to the US asking it to clarify Zarrab’s condition following the media reports.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara has sent a diplomatic note to US State Department about Zarrab’s safety and well-being due to the reports.