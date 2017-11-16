TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Washington tells Ankara that Turkish businessman Zarrab's health is 'good'
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag says the US has informed Ankara about the Turkish businessman's condition who has been detained since March 2016.
Washington tells Ankara that Turkish businessman Zarrab's health is 'good'
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag answers questions about Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab who has been detained in the US since March 2016 on fraud and Iran sanctions-related charges. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2017

The US has told Turkey the health condition of jailed Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab is “good,” Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Zarrab has been in jail in the US pending trial. He was detained in March 2016 on fraud and Iran sanctions-related charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Talking to reporters in Istanbul, Bozdag said the US authorities informed Turkish Foreign Ministry that the “health of Zarrab is in good condition.”

According to some reports in Turkish media, Zarrab's lawyers had not heard from their client in several days.

Turkey sent a diplomatic note to the US asking it to clarify Zarrab’s condition following the media reports.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara has sent a diplomatic note to US State Department about Zarrab’s safety and well-being due to the reports.

RECOMMENDED

But the department failed to provide any information, then Turkey issued the second one, said Cavusoglu.

"Following news dominating the media regarding Zarrab, our Washington Embassy has officially requested that the US government clear up the situation," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed that Zarrab had been released last week, but a US spokesman said on Monday that he remained in federal custody.

Explaining the issue of Zarrab's being showed as released, Cavusoglu said that, "Americans told us that 'He's being held at a different place. His health is good and he is safe.'"

The former Deputy General Manager of Halkbank Mehmet Hakan Atilla is also detained in the US awaiting trial on the same charges as Zarrab.

Cavusoglu said that he does not believe that he had violated US sanctions on Iran. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem