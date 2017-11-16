WORLD
Jailed TRT World crew appears in Myanmar court for second time
The crew was already sentenced to two months in jail on November 10 charges for possession of an "unlicensed drone" under the country's import laws.
A crew of journalists working for TRT World has been sentenced to two months in jail for being in possession of a drone in Myanmar on November 10, 2017. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2017

The crew of TRT World  journalists, who were detained earlier in October for the possession an "unlicensed drone", appeared in a court for a second time in Myanmar on Thursday.

The four face charges related to import and export laws because they attempted to film the parliament building in the capital with a drone, after conducting an interview with a member of parliament. 

Authorities also allege the journalists tried to fly a drone over parliament without permission.

Turkey's English-language public broadcaster, TRT World, says that Myanmar's Information Ministry "was previously informed about all filming activities and the filming schedule." 

The documentary-makers were sentenced to two months in jail on November 10.

TRT World's Asia Correspondent Shamim Chowdhury has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
