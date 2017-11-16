President Donald Trump urged the UN Security Council to extend a UN-led investigation to determine who is behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria, as Russia was expected to cast a veto in Thursday's vote.

"Need all on the UN Security Council to vote to renew the Joint Investigative Mechanism for Syria to ensure that Assad Regime does not commit mass murder with chemical weapons ever again," Trump tweeted.

Russia and the United States have put forward rival draft resolutions on renewing for a year the mandate of the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM), tasked with identifying perpetrators of Syria's toxic gas attacks.

Syrian regime leader Bashal al Assad's ally Russia has indicated it would veto the US-drafted measure extending the panel for one year.

Russia has already used its veto power nine times at the UN Security Council to block action targeting its Syrian ally.

The United States, France and Britain accuse the forces of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad of carrying out the April 4 attack on the opposition-held Khan Shaykhun village, killing scores of people including children.