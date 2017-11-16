POLITICS
3 MIN READ
UN head warns on rights, stereotypes in terror fight
"In some countries, the majority of terrorist plots and attacks are perpetrated by right-wing extremist groups. And yet the media focuses far more on attacks by immigrants or members of ethnic and religious minorities," says Guterres.
UN head warns on rights, stereotypes in terror fight
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speak about steorotypes in fight against terrorism during his speech at London's School of Oriental and African Studies. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2017

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned governments on Thursday to remember their rights obligations when tackling terrorism -- and rounded on the media for "demonising" minorities.

Modern terrorism has become "an unprecedented threat to international peace, security and development", but policies to tackle it "can be misused and abused", he said.

"They can actually make us less safe, by undermining good governance and the rule of law," he told students at London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

"Counter-terrorist policies may be used, and are being used, to suppress peaceful protests and legitimate opposition movements; to shut down debate; to target and detain human rights defenders; and to stigmatise minorities," Guterres added.

The former Portuguese prime minister, who took over as United Nations chief on January 1 after a decade as the body's head of refugees, argued this could ultimately prove "counter-productive".

"The majority of those that went into terrorist actions come from countries where human rights are violated. And that violation is sometimes the trigger," he added.

Guterres also warned that terror attacks were straining ties in many communities, "amplified by the 24-hour news cycle, social media and cynical political manipulation".

"We all have a responsibility to base our narratives on facts, and to avoid doing the terrorists' work for them by demonising and stigmatising certain group," he said.

RECOMMENDED

"In some countries, the majority of terrorist plots and attacks are perpetrated by right-wing extremist groups. 

"And yet the media focuses far more on attacks by immigrants or members of ethnic and religious minorities."

In particular, the targeting of refugees who had fled terrorism was "a horrible distortion of their plight", Guterres added. 

The secretary general said global development and investment in education and social programmes could help counter some of the myriad threats.

"Terrorism thrives when disenfranchised people meet nothing but indifference and nihilism," he added.

The UN estimates there were at least 11,000 terror attacks in more than 100 countries last year, leaving more than 25,000 people dead.

The vast majority occurred in developing countries, with three-quarters of the deaths were recorded in just five countries: Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Nigeria and Somalia.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem