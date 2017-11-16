Russia cast its 10th veto on Thursday against United Nations Security Council action on Syria since the war there began in 2011. With its vote, Russia has blocked a US-drafted resolution to renew an international inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

The mandate for the joint inquiry by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which found the Syrian regime used the banned nerve agent sarin in an April 4 attack, expires at midnight Thursday.

A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China to be adopted. The US draft text received 11 votes in favour, while Russia and Bolivia voted against it and China and Egypt abstained.

The April 4 sarin attack on Khan Sheikhoun that killed dozens of people prompted the United States to launch missiles on a Syrian air base. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warned after the council vote on Thursday: "We will do it again if we must."

"The Assad regime should be on clear notice - the United States does not accept Syria's use of chemical weapons," she told the council, referring to Syria's Bashar al Assad.

"Russia has killed the Joint Investigative Mechanism ... Russia has undermined our ability to deter future attacks," Haley said, accusing Moscow of "playing games" with the council's attempt to renew the chemical weapons investigation.

"In effect, Russia accepts the use of chemical weapons in Syria. How then can we trust Russia's support for supposed peace in Syria?" she said.

Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the US draft resolution was not balanced.

"We need a robust, professional mechanism that will help to prevent the proliferation of the threat of chemical terrorism in the region and you need a puppet-like structure to manipulate public opinion," Nebenzia said.

TRT World'sHasan Ali reports from Washington on Russian and American sides at the UN.