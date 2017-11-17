Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attended a university graduation ceremony on Friday, making a defiant first public appearance since the military takeover that appeared to signal the end of his 37-year reign.

Mugabe, 93, had been confined to house arrest after the military took over late on Tuesday after vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa was abruptly sacked and Mugabe's wife Grace emerged in prime position to succeed her increasingly frail husband.

But on Friday, he walked into the ceremony venue in Harare dressed in a blue academic gown and tasselled hat, before listening to speeches with his eyes closed and applauding occasionally.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee has more.

Army to support "solidarity march"

Meanwhile, the country's military said that it fully supported a "solidarity march" in Harare on Saturday, part of an apparent groundswell of support in efforts to get Mugabe to step down.

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party is also planning to hold a mass meeting on Saturday to show its support for attempts by the military and veterans of the liberation war to remove Mugabe from power.

The military says it is continuing talks with Mugabe for his departure while it pursues those who were close to the leader and his wife.

ZANU-PF party units seek Mugabe's resignation

On Friday, eight of the 10 regional branches of ZANU-PF party called for him to resign on Friday, state TV reported.

"The province resolved unanimously to recall the president... from being the president of the party and the government," said Cornelius Mupereri, a spokesman for the party's Midlands region.

He was one of several branch officials to appear on ZBC's nightly news to call for Mugabe to go in what appeared to be a coordinated effort, with the officials reading almost identical statements.

Their declarations add to the already considerable pressure on Mugabe to go which has been mounting since generals seized power on Tuesday night and placed him under house arrest.

The unfolding drama has thrown the capital Harare into confusion when a smiling Mugabe was pictured shaking hands with Zimbabwe's military chief, the man behind the coup, raising questions about whether or not the end of an era was near.

Mnangagwa returns

Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking last week triggered the military takeover, has returned to the country, a senior aide said.