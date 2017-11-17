China is sending its highest-level envoy to North Korea in two years amid a prolonged chill in relations. The visit by Song Tao is scheduled to begin on Friday.

It follows a visit to Beijing last week by US President Donald Trump, who called on China to use its influence to convince Pyongyang to cease its nuclear weapons programme. However, China gave no indication the two visits were linked.

China has repeatedly pushed for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but in recent months has had only limited high-level exchanges with North Korea.

The last time China's special envoy for North Korea visited the country was in February last year.

Communist huddles

Song's "main objective" in going to North Korea was to "report on the 19th Party Congress," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing, adding that it was routine for China and other socialist countries to have such exchanges after important party meetings.

It is not clear how long Song could stay, but he has already visited Vietnam and Laos to inform them of the results of the Congress, a typical courtesy China extends other communist countries after such important meetings.