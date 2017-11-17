The administration of US President Donald Trump faced a barrage of criticism on Thursday from animal rights groups after it authorised the import of Zimbabwean elephant hunting trophies.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a written notice issued on Thursday that permitting elephants from Zimbabwe and Zambia to be brought back as trophies will raise money for conservation programmes.

A licenced two-week African elephant hunt can cost more than $50,000 per person, not including airfare, according to advertised rates.

The change marks a shift in efforts to stop the importation of elephant tusks and hides, overriding a 2014 ban imposed by the Obama administration.

The new policy applies to the remains of African elephants killed between January 2016 and December 2018.

"Legal, well-regulated sport hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve those species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation," the agency said in a statement.

Outrage over move

Animal rights activists and environmental groups expressed scepticism on Thursday that killing elephants could help save them.

Wayne Pacelle, the president and CEO of The Humane Society of the US, said the policy change sends the wrong signal amid international efforts to curb illegal poaching.

"What kind of message does it send to say to the world that poor Africans who are struggling to survive cannot kill elephants in order to use or sell their parts to make a living, but that it's just fine for rich Americans to slay the beasts for their tusks to keep as trophies?" Pacelle asked.

But the move was quickly praised by groups that champion big-game trophy hunting, including Safari Club International and the lobbying arm of the National Rifle Association. The two groups had sued to challenge the ban in court.

Chris Cox, executive director of the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action, called the action "a significant step forward in having hunting receive the recognition it deserves as a tool of sound wildlife management, which had been all but buried in the previous administration."