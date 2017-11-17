Extreme climate swings in North America pose a threat to the annual migration pattern of monarch butterflies.

Monarchs migrate each fall from Canada and the United States to the bordering area between Michoacan and the state of Mexico.

They depend on environmental cues (temperature in particular) to trigger reproduction, migration, and hibernation, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) says.

"Because of global warming, because of all these changes to the climate that we are getting because of human activities, what we have seen is that the winters are extremely cold and we have storms that can kill many of these animals," ecologist Gerardo Ceballos says.

Illegal logging in the butterfly reserve and pesticides along the insects' flight path also threaten their habitat.