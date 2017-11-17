WORLD
2 MIN READ
The war effect: Syrian children forced to fend for their families
The nearly seven-year war has displaced children, left them malnourished and forced them out of school and into a life of labour to support themselves and their often wounded or devastated parents.
The war effect: Syrian children forced to fend for their families
In Syria, two-thirds of attacks on schools were bombardments by regime forces or their allies. November 9, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 17, 2017

After six years of war, 2.8 million Syrian children are living in inaccessible areas, including 280,000 children living under siege, almost completely cut off from humanitarian aid, according to UNICEF.

But that is not the only problem they face. Displaced and traumatised, they are forced to fend for themselves as well as their families. 

Yasser al Jasem is a 10-year-old living in Idlib who collects plastic and glass bottles from the garbage or the streets to resell. His story is all too familiar in Syria. 

RECOMMENDED

"My father was in prison, and suffers from pain in his legs so he can't work," Yasser says. His father was detained and tortured by the Syrian regime.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more on the plight of Syrian children, vulnerable, out of school, and forced to work.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem