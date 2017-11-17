Tough talks between the parties hoping to form Germany's next government failed to reach a breakthrough overnight and were expected to resume on Friday as Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that "serious differences" remained between the sides.

Merkel had initially said she wanted to wind up the negotiations by Thursday, as she seeks to avoid fresh elections, but as the deadline passed and talks failed to yield an agreement by the early hours, she agreed for them to continue later Friday.

"We're going to an extension," Greens' co-leader Cem Ozdemir said, with the talks expected to resume at 10am (1100 GMT).

Volker Kauder, the parliamentary leader of Merkel's conservative CDU, said negotiations could even continue into the weekend, as he left marathon talks around 4am local time (0300 GMT).

Merkel warned earlier Thursday that the parties had "very different positions" on some policy issues, while adding "I believe it can work".

After weeks of quarrelsome exploratory talks, Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the left-leaning Greens are hoping to find enough common ground to begin formal coalition negotiations.

The awkward bedfellows, who differ on everything from refugees and climate protection to EU reforms, have been pushed together by September's inconclusive election, which left Merkel badly weakened as the far-right Alternative for Germany(AfD) lured millions of voters.

For Merkel, eyeing a fourth term, the stakes couldn't be higher.

"If the conservatives, the Greens and the FDP can't pull together, there's no way to avoid new elections," Der Spiegel news weekly wrote.

The potential tie-up, dubbed a "Jamaica coalition" because the parties' colours match those of the Jamaican flag, is untested at the national level and questions abound as to how stable such a government would be.

"It's not just the chancellor's fourth term that depends on the success of Jamaica, but her entire political career," the best-selling Bild newspaper said.

Merkel herself set the Thursday deadline to reach an agreement in principle, with the goal of having a new government in place by Christmas.

But given the deep divisions between the parties, FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki had floated the prospect of extending the exploratory talks, even before Thursday's talks broke up.