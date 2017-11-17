Governments that fail to use clean, off-grid energy to help get electricity fast to the one billion people living without power, mainly in Africa and South Asia, are missing opportunities to improve lives and boost development, energy experts said on Thursday.

The United Nations has set a target for everyone to have access to sustainable, affordable energy by 2030.

One way of doing this is to expand national power grids, a process that can take decades and often misses out rural areas, clean energy campaigners say.

Research from the London-based Overseas Development Institute, published on Thursday, showed that speeding up access to off-grid electricity, such as solar home systems and clean energy mini-grids, can bring significant benefits.

If households in Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Kenya replace kerosene lamps with solar-powered lighting they could each save about $10 a month, said report author Andrew Scott.

"Add that up for a year, and you're getting to quite a significant freeing up of income that could be used for other purposes," he said, adding the figure varies according to country, household consumption and fuel prices.

Switching from dirty fuel to solar can also give children at least 15 minutes of extra study time each day, he said.

And cutting kerosene use brings large reductions in black-carbon emissions, equivalent to as much as 330 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year in Ethiopia, roughly the same as the emissions from 60 million passenger vehicles.

The three countries studied together account for more than 180 million people living without electricity, according to clean energy groups Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and Power for All which backed the report.