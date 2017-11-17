As sexual harassment scandals rock the worlds of entertainment, business and politics, a "handful" of complaints have cropped at UN climate talks in Germany, an official said.

"There have, to my knowledge, been a handful of complaints here in Bonn," Nick Nuttall, a spokesman for the UN climate secretariat, said in response to an AFP query.

He gave no details about the nature of the claims and did not name the alleged perpetrators.

"My understanding is that the people concerned, after raising the issue to the UN and other relevant authorities, did not wish to proceed to any further formal process."

For the first time in more than two decades of UN climate conferences, the secretariat has informed delegates of a "zero tolerance" approach to sexual harassment, adding a notice to the daily agenda.

The November 6-17 Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC climate convention is the 23rd such annual meeting, which gives it the acronym COP 23.

"The UNFCCC secretariat and COP 23 organisers have a zero tolerance for any form of harassment, including sexual harassment, and will deal with such complaints promptly," the notice states.

It encouraged "reporting of any incident" to the UN security services, and provided two telephone numbers.