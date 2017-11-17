The United States is closely watching the situation in SaudiArabia amid reported asset agreements between Saudi authorities and some detainees in an anti-corruption crackdown, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

Asked about the agreements to hand over wealth for detainees' freedom, Mnuchin told CNBC "I think that the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman) is doing a great job at transforming the country," adding that the US was "obviously monitoring the situation."

According to Reuters news agency, Saudi authorities are striking agreements with some of those detained in an anti-corruption crackdown, asking them to hand over assets and cash in return for their freedom.

The deals involve separating cash from assets like property and shares, and looking at bank accounts to assess cash values.

Assets for freedom?