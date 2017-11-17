Qatar's foreign minister on Friday criticised "reckless leadership" in the Gulf for a number of crises including the Gulf rift and Lebanon, taking apparent aim at Saudi Arabia.

The diplomatic crisis, in which Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have boycotted Qatar, has been brewing since the summer after the four countries cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar, accusing it of financing terrorism. Doha denies the charges.

Saudi Arabia and its allies are fighting for sway across the region against a bloc led by Iran, which includes the heavily armed Lebanese Shia Hezbollah group.

Attention on the dispute has shifted recently especially in the wake of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri's shock resignation announcement this month while in Saudi Arabia.

Hariri's abrupt resignation and his continued stay in Riyadh have caused fears over Lebanon's stability and thrust it into the bitter rivalry between Riyadh and Iran. Saudi Arabia and Hariri - whom Riyadh backs - say his movements are not restricted. Riyadh also denies accusations it forced Hariri to resign.

"We see a pattern of irresponsibility and a recklessleadership in the region which is just trying to bully countries into submission," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in Washington.

"What we are witnessing now in the region ... it's something we just witness(ed) in recent history, bullying small countries into submission."

"Exactly what happened to Qatar six months ago is happening now to Lebanon. The leadership in Saudi Arabia and the UAE need to understand ... there is no right for any country to interfere in other countries' affairs," he told a group of reporters.

Asked to comment on those remarks, the Saudi Embassy in Washington's spokeswoman, Fatimah Baeshen, said: