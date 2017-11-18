WORLD
New hospitals being established in Syria's war-torn Idlib province
With new hospitals being built in the Idlib province, there is still hope that aid will reach those in need.
The newly-built Hand in Hand for Syria Hospital in Idlib Province. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
November 18, 2017

Throughout the Syrian conflict, a number of hospitals have been targeted in air strikes and more recently, most of these hospitals were in southern Idlib.

Idlib is central to the Astana Agreement to establish de-escalation zones in Syria.

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to it, and Ankara says the agreement may allow more charity organisations to deliver aid to the millions who are in need.

TRT World'sAhmed Al Burai visited one of the new hospitals being established in the province and filed this exclusive report.

SOURCE:TRT World
