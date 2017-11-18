The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it was rejecting a petition by Ford Motor Co to delay recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially defective air bag inflators to conduct additional testing.

The agency said it did not find the request by the second largest US automaker “reasonable under the circumstances or supported by the testing and data it has collected to date.”

Takata inflators can explode with excessive force, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

At least 18 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide have been tied to the defect that led Takata Corp to file for bankruptcy protection in June and prompted at least 19 automakers to issue recalls.

NHTSA also rejected a similar petition filed by Mazda Motor Co covering about 6,000 vehicles.

Mazda said in a statement it “takes our customers’ safety as a single-minded top priority and continues to work hand-in-hand with NHTSA.”

The public can comment on NHTSA’s decision until December 18 on both Ford and Mazda’s petitions.

Mazda said it would “provide further information once NHTSA issues its final determination.”

Ford did not immediately say if it planned to challenge the agency’s decision.