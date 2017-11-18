George Clooney will make his return to television in a serialised adaptation of Catch-22, Paramount Television said on Thursday, nearly 20 years after he left hit show “ER” to become one of film’s biggest names.

Clooney will direct and star in the six-episode series, based on US author Joseph Heller’s darkly comedic 1961 novel Catch-22, for Viacom Inc’s Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, shooting in early 2018, the studio said.

The show has not yet been acquired by a network for distribution but is likely to draw eager bidders given Clooney’s involvement.

Plot

Catch-22 follows a US soldier named Yossarian during World War Two, who is infuriated that his own army keeps raising the number of missions that a soldier must complete to be released from duty.

Yossarian’s only way to avoid the missions is to declare insanity, but the only way to prove insanity is a willingness to embark on dangerous missions, thus creating the novel’s absurd Catch-22.

Clooney, 56, will play Yossarian’s commander, Colonel Cathcart.