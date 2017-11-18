Turkey's legendary triple Olympic gold medal winning weightlifting champion Naim Suleymanoglu, dubbed the "pocket Hercules" for generating huge power from his diminutive frame, has died aged 50 on Saturday.

The Bulgarian-born Suleymanoglu, who had in late September been admitted to intensive care after suffering liver failure, died in hospital in Istanbul.

Suleymanoglu scored a historic hat-trick of consecutive Olympic titles starting in Seoul in 1988 then Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996.

His exploits made him a national hero in Turkey, where he is regarded as one of the greatest sports personalities in the country's history.

But the path to stardom for Suleymanoglu, who was born Naim Suleimanov as a member of the Turkish minority in Bulgaria, was not smooth.