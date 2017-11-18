CULTURE
2 MIN READ
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64
Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for the last three years, and was replaced in the band by his nephew Stevie Young.
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64
Malcolm Young of the rock band AC/DC performs at the Met Center in Bloomington, Minnesota on the Fly On the Wall tour on September 29, 1985. / Getty Images
By Staff Reporter
November 18, 2017

AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has died aged 64, the band announced on Saturday. 

Young founded the Australian rock group with his brother Angus, who said he will leave "an enormous legacy."

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," a statement on the band's website said.

"With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

"As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man."

Best known for their hit song Highway to Hell, AC/DC formed in 1973 and went on to produce 17 studio albums, selling more than 200 million records. 

Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for the last three years, and was replaced in the band by his nephew Stevie Young. 

RECOMMENDED

His brother Angus paid tribute, saying: "As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

"He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

"Malcolm, job well done."

Elder brother George, who the band described as a mentor, died earlier this year.

The three brothers were born in Scotland.

They emigrated to Australia as children with their family, although their eldest brother remained in the UK.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy