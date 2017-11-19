Saudi Arabia and other Arab foreign ministers criticised Iran and its Lebanese Shia ally Hezbollah at an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday, warning they would not stand by in the face of Iranian interference in Arab affairs.

Regional tensions have risen in recent weeks between Sunni monarchy Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran over Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri's surprise resignation, and an escalation in Yemen's conflict.

Hariri, a Saudi ally, resigned on November 4 from Riyadh, accusing Iran and Hezbollah of spreading strife.

But Lebanese President Michel Aoun and other politicians accused Saudi Arabia of holding Hariri hostage and said he had been coerced into resigning.

Saudi Arabia and Hariri both deny that.

Hezbollah, both a militant force involved in Syria's war and a political movement, is part of a Lebanese government made up of rival factions, and an ally of Aoun.

"Stand together"

Saudi Arabia also accuses Hezbollah of a role in the launch of a missile towards Riyadh from Yemen this month. Iran denies accusations that it supplies Houthi forces there.

"The kingdom will not stand by and will not hesitate to defend its security," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir told the assembly.

"Any leniency in dealing with their policies would only encourage them more, so we must stand together," Jubeir said, referring to Iran and its regional policies.