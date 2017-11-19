Despite huge progress made in technology, science and industry over the last century, millions of people around the world still lack access to toilets.

UN declared November 19 as World Toilet Day in 2001 to draw attention to the issue.

Wastewater is the 2017 theme for the UN day that would be marked on Sunday, according to UN website.

According to the Sustainable Development Goals listed by the US, the aim is to reach everyone with sanitation, and halve the proportion of untreated wastewater and increase recycling and safe reuse.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data from 2015, 2.3 billion people are living without a toilet worldwide while 10 percent of the people meet their toilet needs out in the open.