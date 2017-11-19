Syrian regime forces and their allies took complete control over Al Bukamal, Daesh's last significant town in Syria, a news service run by regime ally Hezbollah said on Sunday.

The regime had declared victory over Daesh in Al Bukamal earlier this month but the militants then staged a counter-attack using sleeper cells hidden in the town.

Driving Daesh from Al Bukamal means only a few villages along the Euphrates and patches of nearby desert, as well as isolated pockets in other parts of the country, remain under Daesh control.

The Syrian regime and its allies “expelled Daesh from its last stronghold on Syrian soil," the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reported.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury has been following the developments from Turkey's border with Syria.

Most of the forces battling Daesh in Syria and Iraq have said they expect it to go underground and turn to a guerrilla insurgency using sleeper cells and bombings.