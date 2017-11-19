European Council President Donald Tusk on Sunday questioned whether tensions between Poland's rightwing government with Ukraine and the EU is a "Kremlin plan."

Poland's governing conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party is increasingly at odds with Brussels because of its controversial court reforms, large-scale logging in a primeval forest and refusal to welcome migrants.

"Alarm!" warned Tusk, a former liberal prime minister of Poland, on his personal Twitter account.

"Intense dispute with Ukraine, isolation within the European Union, departure from the rule of law and judicial independence, attack on the non-governmental sector and free media - is this PiS strategy or the Kremlin's plan? Too similar to sleep peacefully," he said in Polish.

Relations between PiS and Tusk have been so tense that Poland was the only country to vote against his re-election as EU president in March.

Polish PM Beata Szydlo accused the PiS rival of attacking the country.