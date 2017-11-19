Argentina's navy has detected signals which it believes could be coming from its missing submarine. Officials say the signals could be a sign those inside are trying to re-establish contact.

The San Juan went missing on Wednesday with 44 crew members on board after departing from Ushuaia, near the southernmost tip of South America.

Relatives of the missing crew are anxiously awaiting news of their plight at the naval base in Bueno Aires as the signals at sea have raised hopes that their loved ones could be found alive.