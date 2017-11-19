Two-months on after Mexico's bustling capital was rattled by a deadly earthquake that took hundreds of lives, survivors marched on the streets of Mexico City on Sunday to demand aid as they struggle to get back on their feet.

On September 19, central Mexico was struck by an earthquake that measured 7.1 on the US Geological Survey scale, levelling dozens of buildings and killing at least 369 people, making it the deadliest temblor in a generation. Estimates of the cost of rebuilding range from about $2 billion, according to the government, to as much as $4 billion, a calculation by investment bank Nomura.

With life in the capital back to normal, residents who have been evacuated from their homes urged the public not to forget them.