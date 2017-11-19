WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico quake victims march to demand more aid two-months on
With life in the capital back to normal, residents who have been evacuated from their homes urge the public not to forget them.
Mexico quake victims march to demand more aid two-months on
Victims march as they protest against government's lack of response two months after deadly earthquake in September, in Mexico City. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 19, 2017

Two-months on after Mexico's bustling capital was rattled by a deadly earthquake that took hundreds of lives, survivors marched on the streets of Mexico City on Sunday to demand aid as they struggle to get back on their feet.

On September 19, central Mexico was struck by an earthquake that measured 7.1 on the US Geological Survey scale, levelling dozens of buildings and killing at least 369 people, making it the deadliest temblor in a generation. Estimates of the cost of rebuilding range from about $2 billion, according to the government, to as much as $4 billion, a calculation by investment bank Nomura.

With life in the capital back to normal, residents who have been evacuated from their homes urged the public not to forget them.

RECOMMENDED

The Mexican government has set aside funds in its disaster fund for quake relief. Mexican mogul Carlos Slim has also donated over $100 million to help the country recover. But victims say they are yet to receive financial assistance.

Anger from the quake victims comes after many Mexicans in an outpouring of support donated privately to relief efforts towards reconstruction.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy