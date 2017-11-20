WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mladic is facing 11 war crime charges, but some see him as a 'hero'
Former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic will hear his verdict on charges of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in The Hague.
Mladic is facing 11 war crime charges, but some see him as a 'hero'
Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic (L) and Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic (R) in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April, 1995. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 20, 2017

Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, once Europe's most-wanted man, is now awaiting a verdict for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, UN war crimes judges will hand down a verdict. 

He is accused of ordering the killing of 8,000 unarmed Muslim men and boys after the capture of the town of Srebrenica, and of raining artillery on civilians during the siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

RECOMMENDED

But while some consider Mladic a brutal war criminal, others see him as a hero.

From Belgrade, TRT World'sSoraya Lennie found out why.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy