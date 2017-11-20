Eastern Ghouta is now also one of the de-escalation zones in Syria, under the Astana deal.

The Astana talks are brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. In mid-September, the three countries agreed to post observers on the edge of a de-escalation zone in northern Syria's Idlib region.

The talks do not include every group fighting in Syria. Among those excluded are Daesh and the PYD, which Turkey considers the Syrian arm of the PKK, labelled a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU and the US.