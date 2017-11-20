WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippine President Duterte decides to keep ban on open pit mining
Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque says there is "still no new policy on this." Roy Cimatu, the new Environment and Natural Resources secretary, seeks to remove the ban.
Philippine President Duterte decides to keep ban on open pit mining
President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at Malacanang Palace in metro Manila, Philippines November 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 20, 2017

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has not lifted a ban on open pit mining, his spokesman said on Monday, going against the stance of a government panel and the environment minister who are seeking to reverse the policy.

Open pit mining is allowed under the laws of the Southeast Asian country, the world's top nickel ore exporter. 

But, the former environment minister Regina Lopez banned it during her 10 months in office, saying the environmental degradation ruined the economic potential of places where it was done.

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC), an inter-agency panel that makes recommendations on mining policy, last month asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to lift the ban. 

Roy Cimatu, the new Environment and Natural Resources secretary, supports removing the ban. Cimatu replaced Lopez when she stepped down in May after the Philippine Congress voted not to confirm her.

"I assure you that this is one of the instances when I personally asked the president if there's been a change in policy. And he says that there's still no new policy on this, there's still a ban on new open pit mining," Harry Roque, Duterte's spokesman, told a media briefing.

Roque said he was unsure whether the MICC recommendation has reached Duterte. The MICC is co-chaired by Cimatu and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

RECOMMENDED

Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin, who is an alternate for Dominguez on the MICC, said the policy on open pit mining is under Duterte's authority.

"The president has the final say on the matter," Agabin said.

The ban would only affect new projects. Lifting the ban could open the door for some big-ticket ventures including the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper and gold mine.

The Tampakan project in South Cotabato province on the island of Mindanao is the nation's biggest stalled mining venture.

Operator Glencore Plc to quit the project in 2015 but development was first halted after South Cotabato banned open-pit mining in 2010.

Lopez has said the project would cover an area the size of 700 soccer fields in what otherwise would be agricultural land.

Duterte said in September he agreed with the open-pit mining ban given the environmental damage it causes, but would give mining firms time to find other ways to extract minerals.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy