WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twenty killed as truck collides head-on with minibus in Pakistan
Fully loaded truck crashes into van on a cross-country highway near the town of Khairpur, about 1,040 km south of the capital, Islamabad.
Twenty killed as truck collides head-on with minibus in Pakistan
Police initially said 17 were killed but three of the injured later died at hospital. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 20, 2017

A head-on collision between a mini-bus and a truck in southern Pakistan on Monday killed at least 20 people and left three others injured, police said.

The fully loaded truck crashed into the passenger van on a cross-country highway near the town of Khairpur in Sindh province, said police officer Rab Nawaz. 

Police initially said 17 were killed but three of the injured later died at hospital.

Nawaz said the other injured were also in critical condition and that the death toll could increase further. 

RECOMMENDED

The police said the passengers included women and children. Both drivers were killed.

The initial investigation showed that speeding amid poor visibility in the morning fog had caused the tragedy, Nawaz added. 

He said the recovery of the victims' bodies was made difficult as the heavy truck had overturned after the collision, landing on top of the mini-bus.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers.

Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy