A head-on collision between a mini-bus and a truck in southern Pakistan on Monday killed at least 20 people and left three others injured, police said.

The fully loaded truck crashed into the passenger van on a cross-country highway near the town of Khairpur in Sindh province, said police officer Rab Nawaz.

Police initially said 17 were killed but three of the injured later died at hospital.

Nawaz said the other injured were also in critical condition and that the death toll could increase further.