Honda is recalling about 800,000 of its Odyssey minivans in the United States over faulty parts blamed for 46 minor injuries, the company said, just a month after settling a huge lawsuit on other defects.

The recall, which affects the 2011-2017 models sold in the US, may later be expanded to include vehicles sold in Canada, Mexico and South Korea, spokesman Teruhiko Tatebe said.

The fault relates to a latch that connects the back seat, the company said.

If not properly engaged, the seat may tip forwards during braking, a statement said, adding the firm “has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to this issue.”