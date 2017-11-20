BIZTECH
Honda recalls 800,000 minivans in US over faulty seats
The recall, which affects the 2011-2017 models sold in the US, may later be expanded to include models in Canada, Mexico and South Korea.
The fault relates to a latch that connects the back seat on the Odyssey minivan, the company said. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 20, 2017

Honda is recalling about 800,000 of its Odyssey minivans in the United States over faulty parts blamed for 46 minor injuries, the company said, just a month after settling a huge lawsuit on other defects.

The recall, which affects the 2011-2017 models sold in the US, may later be expanded to include vehicles sold in Canada, Mexico and South Korea, spokesman Teruhiko Tatebe said.

The fault relates to a latch that connects the back seat, the company said.

If not properly engaged, the seat may tip forwards during braking, a statement said, adding the firm “has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to this issue.”

The announcement comes after the Japanese group last month reached a $605 million settlement in a lawsuit over defective airbags in millions of cars on American roads.

Honda joined Nissan, Toyota, BMW, Mazda and Subaru in agreeing a deal that also included replacing the defective airbags from now-bankrupt Japanese car parts maker Takata, and compensating car owners.

Honda declined to disclose costs linked to the latest recall.

Honda shares closed up 0.46 percent at 3,687 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

