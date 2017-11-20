Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month's repeat presidential vote. Chief Justice David Maraga said the court dismissed two legal challenges to the vote in a unanimous decision by six judges.

"The court has unanimously determined that the petitions are not merited. As a consequence, the presidential election of 26 October is hereby upheld as is the election of the third respondent," said Chief Justice David Maraga, referring to Kenyatta.

The ruling paves the way for Kenyatta to be sworn in on November 28, bringing to a close what has been a divisive and bloody election process.

Former lawmaker and businessman John Harun Mwau submitted one petition challenging the vote, while another was filed jointly by Njonjo Mue, a human rights and judicial expert, and Khelef Khalifa, director of Muslims for Human Rights.

