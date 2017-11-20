A US court case against Turkish-Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab is a "clear plot against Turkey" which lacks any legal basis, Turkish government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

The Zarrab case, who hearing was postponed until December 4 in the US, has complicated already strained relations between Washington and Ankara, both members of the NATO military alliance.

Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab, 34, has been in jail in the US pending trial.

He was detained in March 2016 on fraud and Iran sanctions-related charges.

"None of the evidence in this case is legal, you cannot use illegal documents as evidence," Bozdag told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The former Deputy General Manager of Halkbank Mehmet Hakan Atilla is also detained in the US awaiting trial on the same charges as Zarrab.

US prosecutors have charged the Iranian-born Zarrab and his alleged co-conspirators of evading US sanctions.

While nine people have been criminally charged, only Zarrab and Atilla, are in US custody.

Both have pleaded not guilty.